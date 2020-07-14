Lee was born to Russian/Czechoslovakian parents in Singapore. He was raised in Shanghai until the age of 14, when he then travelled by ship to Los Angeles with his oldest sister to live with his maternal grandparents.



After graduation from Los Angeles High School he went to Caracas Venezuela to reunite with his family. He then entered Canada as a student to attend Waterloo College.



Lee and Estelle were married in 1954 and together they raised 3 sons Bill, Brian (Angel),Tom (Catherine), Florida and 3 daughters Debbie (Ontario), Dianne and Dale-Anne (Mark).



He is also survived by Estelle sister Toni (John), California and Camille (Angie), Alberta, along with his grandchildren



Brian, Amanda, Jenny, Matthew, Melissa, Koerner and Cade. He also had 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Angela and his grandson Christopher Buckle (2019).



Lee was a member of the Quadra Sport and Fitness Club and then joined Gordon Head Lawn Bowling. He was one to always tell jokes to make people laugh. He taught his grandchildren to count in French and Chinese.



He was a proud family man and was loved by many. He will be forever missed.



Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of the Jubilee Hospital and Hospice.



