1/2
Lee MARECHEK
January 15, 1932 - July 10, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee was born to Russian/Czechoslovakian parents in Singapore. He was raised in Shanghai until the age of 14, when he then travelled by ship to Los Angeles with his oldest sister to live with his maternal grandparents.

After graduation from Los Angeles High School he went to Caracas Venezuela to reunite with his family. He then entered Canada as a student to attend Waterloo College.

Lee and Estelle were married in 1954 and together they raised 3 sons Bill, Brian (Angel),Tom (Catherine), Florida and 3 daughters Debbie (Ontario), Dianne and Dale-Anne (Mark).

He is also survived by Estelle sister Toni (John), California and Camille (Angie), Alberta, along with his grandchildren

Brian, Amanda, Jenny, Matthew, Melissa, Koerner and Cade. He also had 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Angela and his grandson Christopher Buckle (2019).

Lee was a member of the Quadra Sport and Fitness Club and then joined Gordon Head Lawn Bowling. He was one to always tell jokes to make people laugh. He taught his grandchildren to count in French and Chinese.

He was a proud family man and was loved by many. He will be forever missed.

Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of the Jubilee Hospital and Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved