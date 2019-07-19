Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Warren Gould. View Sign Obituary

GOULD, Lee Warren aka "Grinder" January 29, 1941 - July 11, 2019 On his own terms, as he led his life, following a courageous struggle, even with his tenacity and resolve, Lee succumbed to his battle with cancer on Thursday, July 11th, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Lee is survived by his sister Patricia Walker (Garry); his loving partner, Judith Boulden, son Derrick Hamilton (Heather); and grandchildren Hailey, Jaimey, and Carson. Leaving Regina at age four with his parents, Lee moved to Victoria, attending Willows School, Oak Bay Junior and Senior High Schools and UVic. Lee excelled in sports - track and field; basketball, swimming and lacrosse. Lee was a "car" guy - under the hood and getting his fingers dirty by the age of 14, beginning his passion with cars at Cadboro Bay Service Station; partnering in service stations - Hatley Esso, Arena Texaco & Victoria Auto Brokers, and Lone Star Texaco on Douglas Street; then moved on to Garden City Auto Sales with John Copp, and retiring out of Glen Oak Ford. Lee extended his passion to classic cars, restoring over a dozen classics - from his 1930s Model 'A' Ford "Vitamin A" to his Dad's legacy - a 1949 Cadillac 'Vitamin C' "Miss Piggy", and co-founded the Island Chapter of the Cadillac Club of B.C. with Dewane Ollech. Lee lived his life to the fullest - worked hard and played hard. He is known for his tenacity, stubbornness, courage, sense of humour and caring soul. He cherished his many friendships - high school buddies, business colleagues, car enthusiasts or anyone who would talk to him who had four wheels, and neighbours. Lee was larger than life and will be sadly missed but in his own words: "I had one hell of a ride!" Celebration of Life - TBA





