It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leland Medley Humble. Lee passed away peacefully at home on August 4th, 2020 with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lavona, children Carla (Matt) and Brad (Larisa), grandchildren Ella, Sophie, Lanna and Kevin, his mother Elsie, mother-in-law and father-in-law Laquita and Maurice Bouillet, sister Brenda and a large extended family. Lee was predeceased by his father George and his brother Blair. He will also be missed by his PFC family and his many friends and colleagues.



Lee was born November 3, 1951 in Dawson Creek, BC and was raised in Nelson. Lee and Lavona moved to Victoria in 1975 where Lee attended the University of Victoria. Lee obtained his PhD in 1987 after several summers conducting research in the Canadian Arctic. He then worked for 35 years as a research scientist with the Canadian Forest Service at the Pacific Forestry Centre in Victoria. He was a well-respected expert in his field in Canada and around the world. His work focused on non-indigenous forest pests and preventing their global movement. Lee’s knowledge of and enthusiasm for insects inspired the many students he mentored to pursue their careers in entomology. He was our resident entomologist; family and friends often sent photos of insects for him to identify. Lee often said how lucky he was that he got paid to do his hobby. Friends and colleagues from around the world will miss Lee’s expertise and passion for entomology and appreciate the many contributions that he made to science. Lee always said that his mission was to leave the earth a better place for his children and grandchildren.



Lee loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved camping, enjoyed the outdoors and always took his collecting equipment with him. He could often be found with a group of children around him examining the insects on the underside of a leaf.



Thanks for the care and support from his doctors, Victoria Hospice and Oak Bay Gordon Head Health Unit Team and Home Care Workers. Lee couldn’t have remained at home through his illness without the support of our medical team.



Thanks to all our family and friends who supported us during this journey by checking in regularly over the last several months and bringing meals for our freezer.



A Celebration of Life will be held later in August in the Victoria area. For details email InsectsRule@shaw.ca An online tribute is also being arranged.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store