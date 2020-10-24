Lenore Deyell

DEYELL, Lenore February 1924 - September 2020 Lenore was a woman of honour and integrity. She was honest and took responsibility for her own words and actions. She quickly admitted her mistakes and amended them. She humbly acknowledged and affirmed acts of good will, on her part or that of others. Lenore faced challenges in life with courage and strength. She trudged through difficult situations and danced during happy experiences. She celebrated her achievements with gratitude and gladness. She was compassionate, caring and tried her best to help those who were suffering. Lenore was generous. She volunteered for numerous worthwhile charities and eagerly wrote cheques, emptied her wallet or gave material things to those in need. Her personal goal was to live each day fully, love deeply and laugh heartily. Her smile was warm and welcoming. Lenore was genuine and authentic. As a result, she was loved by family members, many friends and her community. Those who knew her were glad to have a personal connection. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Lenore witnessed to the goodness of humanity. Her last words were, "I've done the best I can. I'm only taking the Love with me." With the help of her Doctor, VIHA nurses, caregivers and family, she was able to pass peacefully in her own home. There will not be a memorial due to Covid 19 health and safety protocols. Condolences may be offered at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com