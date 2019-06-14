GOGUEN, Lenore Rae (nee Crane) August 7, 1927 (Assinaboia, SK) - June 4, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Predeceased by daughter Victoria. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband Jim, sons Steven (Maggie), Matthew and granddaughter Madeleine (Kim) Olsen; along with many relatives and friends. With family being the most important thing in her life, Lenore was completely committed to her faith. She will be remembered fondly as the kindest person in the world. A celebration of life will be held 1pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2990 Quadra St.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 14 to June 15, 2019