After a brief courageous battle with cancer, Leo passed away peacefully with his family and close friends at his side.



Survived by his wife Karen of 55 years, daughters Deanna (Keith Kilgour), Corri (Fredo van Lierop) and Heather (Derrick Hamilton). Grandchildren Michelle & Grant, Kobey & Livia, Hailey, Jaimey & Carson, great-grandson Everett.



Born in Victoria, and raised in Metchosin. Leo's passions were hunting, cars, and trapshooting. Leo began his working career as a carpenter, then became a falling contractor until his retirement in 1989. Leo enjoyed his retirement building a home, restoring his 1963 Corvette, and he loved helping others by repairing anything! Leo was a legend and will be missed dearly by many.



A celebration of Leo's Life will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 @ SVI Rangers 3498 Luxton Road 2-5 pm.



In lieu of flowers please donate in Leo's honour to the Island Kids Cancer Association.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019

