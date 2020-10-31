BAIRD, Leona Jean (nee Milnchuk) May 6, 1929 - October 27, 2020 Leona was born in Selkirk Manitoba and passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter Barbara Lynn Moraitis and granddaughter Anastasia (Sia) Savji. Leona was an incredibly loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her love of her 3 daughters, 4 granddaughters, grandson-in-law, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Evelyn Goodbrandson and her dogs. Her greatest pleasure was when she was spending time with her family, and shopping with her daughter Barbara every Saturday. Leona will be greatly missed by her family, and anyone who had the pleasure to have known her. No service by request. In lieu of flowers please donate to the SPCA in her memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com