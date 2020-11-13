1/1
Leonard Bieller
April 26, 1926 - November 05, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our wonderful father Len Bieller.

Leonard was predeceased by the love of his life Margaret in 2019 after 72 years of marriage. He was a devoted father to Rod (Lisa), Marlene (Darvin) and Barry; grandfather to Daniel (Tara) and great-grandfather to Avery and Isla.

Born in Lanigan, Saskatchewan to Henry and Minnie Bieller. Len and Marg moved to Victoria after their wedding in 1947. Len was a perceptive, resourceful and successful businessman who had a work ethic like no other. He was a man who lived to be busy and could build or fix anything. He was an avid sports fan, fisherman and loved the outdoors, but it was his strong faith and love for his family that truly defined him.

Len and Marg were fortunate to travel the world to countless countries while enjoying summers at their Shawnigan Lake cottage and many winters in Arizona. They lived life to the fullest with no regrets.

Always cheerful, Len had a special sense of humour and joie de vivre that touched the lives of all he met. He was a kind, loving, unselfish and gentle soul who will be deeply and forever missed.

A private service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved