It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our wonderful father Len Bieller.



Leonard was predeceased by the love of his life Margaret in 2019 after 72 years of marriage. He was a devoted father to Rod (Lisa), Marlene (Darvin) and Barry; grandfather to Daniel (Tara) and great-grandfather to Avery and Isla.



Born in Lanigan, Saskatchewan to Henry and Minnie Bieller. Len and Marg moved to Victoria after their wedding in 1947. Len was a perceptive, resourceful and successful businessman who had a work ethic like no other. He was a man who lived to be busy and could build or fix anything. He was an avid sports fan, fisherman and loved the outdoors, but it was his strong faith and love for his family that truly defined him.



Len and Marg were fortunate to travel the world to countless countries while enjoying summers at their Shawnigan Lake cottage and many winters in Arizona. They lived life to the fullest with no regrets.



Always cheerful, Len had a special sense of humour and joie de vivre that touched the lives of all he met. He was a kind, loving, unselfish and gentle soul who will be deeply and forever missed.



A private service will be held at a later date.



