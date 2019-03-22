Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Clarke. View Sign

Leonard was 90. Formerly of Cork, Ireland, he passed peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.



Predeceased by his wife Elva, and daughter Catherine, survived by daughter Sue (Jason), and sons Len, and Anthony. Such a loving Father, he was a Gentleman, Caring, Kind and such a Genuine person, he is loved and is missed by everyone he knew.



Formerly the dealer principal of C.A.B. Ford in Cork and the Antique Shop on McCurtain Street, before emigrating with his family to Victoria in 1976. Leonard continued in the Antique business (Pacific Antiques) in Victoria until he took (as he used to say) early retirement at age 88.



He was a founding director of the 9-10 Club in Victoria, serving food to the city's hungry from St. Andrew's Catholic Cathedral.



In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in his memory to "www.thesoupkitchen.ca"



A Memorial Mass service followed by a Celebration of Life to be held at St. Patrick's on Haultain Street, Victoria, on April 27th at 1pm.



Best Dad ever, our Awesome Dad.



Also, to the amazing nurses and doctors at RJH, our thanks to them for all their care and attention.

