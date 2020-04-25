Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Frank Fallan. View Sign Obituary

FALLAN, Leonard Frank September 16, 1944 - March 5, 2020 The world lost a loving, gentle, caring, talented man. Len, a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend passed away at home in the early hours of March 5 after a hard-fought year battle with cancer. Len was born and raised in East Vancouver where he attended Britannia Secondary school. At age 19 he joined the Navy. He spent one year as a Steward on various ships and in 1966 completed training through Royal Canadian Air Force to be a photographer - following in his father's footsteps. Len was never without his camera, saying it was his fifth limb. Len worked for BC Govt in Aerial Photography for 30 years doing photographic processing and contract management. After a whirlwind romance, Len married Lynn in Victoria in 1971 and settled down in their family home in quiet Central Saanich in 1974. Len would spend the next 46 years filling the home with laughter, love, dancing and music with family and friends. Len experienced 10 lifetimes of adventure travelling around the world, singing with choirs and volunteering at St. Mary's Anglican Church. His church and faith was a priority in his life. The Church community became an extension of his family. Len discovered another love - boating - with many years of trips throughout the Gulf Islands and San Juan's. He was most relaxed on the water no matter the size of the boat or obstacles in his way, he was in his element. He joined Brentwood Bay Power Squadron as one of the founding members and volunteered for 42 years in various positions from senior instructor to training officer and commander. As Youth Training Officer, he was instrumental in establishing the Youth Safe Boating Program into local Schools. His biggest passion and greatest joy were his children and all the activities surrounding their commitments. Whether it was coaching soccer, or baseball or acting as event photographer. He always had an amazing sense of playfulness which carried through to his years as a grandfather. Len was an enthusiastic and dedicated volunteer to all Schools attended by Andrea and Wade. He had the true heart of a volunteer and an amazing pastoral manner as he reached out to so many people. "What is the essence of life..to serve others and do good". Len fulfilled that so well in his commitment to family, his faith and his community. He is survived by his wife Lynn of 48 years, son Wade, (Karen), grandchildren Kailey, Ollie, Maja, Malek, aunt Bernice, brother Ray (Dorothy), sister Barb, sister-in-law, Darlene, nephews Gregg, Kristinn (Heather) Darryl, nieces Dee (Steve), Nicole (Aaron), Ann (Barry) and many cousins. Len was predeceased by daughter Andrea. A Celebration of Len's life will be held at St. Mary's Anglican Church in Saanichton at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Andrea Fallan Memorial Bursary at Royal Roads.





FALLAN, Leonard Frank September 16, 1944 - March 5, 2020 The world lost a loving, gentle, caring, talented man. Len, a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend passed away at home in the early hours of March 5 after a hard-fought year battle with cancer. Len was born and raised in East Vancouver where he attended Britannia Secondary school. At age 19 he joined the Navy. He spent one year as a Steward on various ships and in 1966 completed training through Royal Canadian Air Force to be a photographer - following in his father's footsteps. Len was never without his camera, saying it was his fifth limb. Len worked for BC Govt in Aerial Photography for 30 years doing photographic processing and contract management. After a whirlwind romance, Len married Lynn in Victoria in 1971 and settled down in their family home in quiet Central Saanich in 1974. Len would spend the next 46 years filling the home with laughter, love, dancing and music with family and friends. Len experienced 10 lifetimes of adventure travelling around the world, singing with choirs and volunteering at St. Mary's Anglican Church. His church and faith was a priority in his life. The Church community became an extension of his family. Len discovered another love - boating - with many years of trips throughout the Gulf Islands and San Juan's. He was most relaxed on the water no matter the size of the boat or obstacles in his way, he was in his element. He joined Brentwood Bay Power Squadron as one of the founding members and volunteered for 42 years in various positions from senior instructor to training officer and commander. As Youth Training Officer, he was instrumental in establishing the Youth Safe Boating Program into local Schools. His biggest passion and greatest joy were his children and all the activities surrounding their commitments. Whether it was coaching soccer, or baseball or acting as event photographer. He always had an amazing sense of playfulness which carried through to his years as a grandfather. Len was an enthusiastic and dedicated volunteer to all Schools attended by Andrea and Wade. He had the true heart of a volunteer and an amazing pastoral manner as he reached out to so many people. "What is the essence of life..to serve others and do good". Len fulfilled that so well in his commitment to family, his faith and his community. He is survived by his wife Lynn of 48 years, son Wade, (Karen), grandchildren Kailey, Ollie, Maja, Malek, aunt Bernice, brother Ray (Dorothy), sister Barb, sister-in-law, Darlene, nephews Gregg, Kristinn (Heather) Darryl, nieces Dee (Steve), Nicole (Aaron), Ann (Barry) and many cousins. Len was predeceased by daughter Andrea. A Celebration of Len's life will be held at St. Mary's Anglican Church in Saanichton at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Andrea Fallan Memorial Bursary at Royal Roads. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close