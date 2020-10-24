1/1
Leonard Neil Craig
CRAIG, Leonard Neil It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard Neil Craig on October 12, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Leonard was born in Montreal to Ellen Neilsen and Earl Leonard Craig on December 21, 1963. At 15 he moved with the family to Victoria. He worked at Broadmead Lodge. He worked for CBC washing windows and cleaning. He excelled in this type of work. He has worked on Salt Spring Island and at CFB Esquimalt, municipal buildings in Victoria as well as some residences and buildings. This became his passion. He liked to do carpentry and painting on the side. He volunteered in the community helping the Pathfinders with their fund-raising and at the Girl Guide Camp in Shirley. He volunteered at the Luxton Fair and at Fort Rodd Hill on Canada Day. He was predeceased by his father, his dear sister Bonnie in 2016 and his cat Precious. In her 18 years, he always made sure she had a place to live and food to eat and she loved him back for that. He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer and Andrea and seven grandchildren, his mother, four brothers, Harry, Keith, Eric and Wayne and sister Lynn, as well as several nieces and nephews and Donna his loving partner for the past five short years. He also leaves behind many friends.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
