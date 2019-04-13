IBBS, Leonard Paul Passed away on March 31, 2019 Leonard Paul Ibbs passed away with wife Erika by his side on March 31, 2019 at the age of 65. He is remembered and sadly missed by his soulmate, Erika; siblings: Cheryl (Brian), Penny (JR), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, mother-in-law Annie, brother-in-law Pierre and Hazel. Len will be missed by a myriad of friends and colleagues. Len was predeceased by his mother Marion Ibbs, and father James Leonard Ibbs. Leonard was an outdoor enthusiast, becoming an accomplished fisherman and hunter. He was active in many sports including soccer, lacrosse, baseball, and triathlon. Leonard had a passion for mechanics and construction; repairing a multitude of vehicles while building kayaks, furniture, and creating his own landscaping. Leonard was a voracious reader becoming knowledgeable in B.C. history. Leonard dedicated over 35 years in public education in the area of finance. He fulfilled his duties with dignity and high ethical standards. Celebration of Life will be held on May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Kildara Farm, 11293 Chalet Road, North Saanich, BC. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Peninsula Streams Society at Peninsulastreams.ca. Memories of Len can be posted to www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/victoria-bc/leonard-ibbs-8237028.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Paul Ibbs.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019