PENNIFOLD, Leonard July 27, 1921 - November 11, 2020 Passed peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital at the age of 99. Predeceased by his loving wife Amy; his sisters Shiela, and Maureen; his brothers Jack, and Jimmy. Fondly remembered by his brother Bob; his sister Joan; daughters Linda, and Janet; his son Leonard; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. Len served in World War II with his three brothers. He loved nature, drives in the countryside, camping, and just seeing as much of the world as he could. He had an odd sense of humour: part English, part quirk. Wherever he visited, you could tell he had been there by the chocolates left behind. He will always be missed. A livestreamed service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood at 6pm on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Please contact the funeral home at 250-478-3821, or email kmount@arbormemorial.com for the link and the password.




