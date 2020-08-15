HAMM, Leonard (Len) Raymond December 1, 1945 - July 26, 2020 We are sad to announce the unexpected passing of Len Hamm at his home in Victoria on July 26, 2020. Len was born on December 1, 1945 in Vancouver to Ray and Freda Hamm and was the eldest of their three children. Len was predeceased by his parents Freda (2009) and Ray (2012) and wife Gina (2014). He is survived by his brother Allen (Dale) Hamm, sister Valorie (Rick) Johnson, daughter Yvette (Tory), son Ray (Tammy), grandsons Spencer (Yemima), Brady, Rhys, extended family and friends. Over the years, Len was involved in organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and Boy Scouts. He enjoyed travelling and he and the family were especially fond of Hawaii. Aloha Len In accordance to Len's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. The family will host a get together for friends and family in Len's honour, in the Okanagan, at a future date.







