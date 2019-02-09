POTTER, Leonard S. October 13, 1928 - January 26, 2019 Leonard passed away peacefully in Hospice. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Potter. Len is survived by his son Dean, step-daughters Chris (Brad) Abbott, Kathy (Keith) Minto, Karen (Mike) Pelletier and families. He will be sadly missed by friends from the Legion 172 and the many sporting events that he attended. No Funeral Service by request. In lieu of flowers if desired, donations can be made to BC Lupus Society and Victoria Hospice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard S. Potter.
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
(250) 658-5244
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019