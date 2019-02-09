Leonard S. Potter

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard S. Potter.

POTTER, Leonard S. October 13, 1928 - January 26, 2019 Leonard passed away peacefully in Hospice. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Potter. Len is survived by his son Dean, step-daughters Chris (Brad) Abbott, Kathy (Keith) Minto, Karen (Mike) Pelletier and families. He will be sadly missed by friends from the Legion 172 and the many sporting events that he attended. No Funeral Service by request. In lieu of flowers if desired, donations can be made to BC Lupus Society and Victoria Hospice.
logo
Funeral Home
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
(250) 658-5244
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.