ROBINSON, Leonard Stirling 6 January, 1929 - 24 October, 2020 Len always said he was going to live to be 104. If you asked him how old he was, he'd say 105. Len died at 91 years of age, peacefully at Glacier View Lodge in Comox, BC on his wife's birthday. Len was born in Port Alberni, BC to Agnes (nee Stirling) and Lewis Hill Robinson. He was the eldest of 5 children and is survived by his daughter Sandra Robinson, grandson Samuel Robinson Howarth, sister Nancy Whysker, sister-in-law Mary Robinson, and many nieces and nephews. Len spent most of his life in Chemainus and married (eloped with - how cheeky) Patricia Murray from Ladysmith on 20 March, 1965. They had 50 wonderful years of loving marriage prior to Pat's death in 2015. Len and Pat spent most of their married life in Saltair being wonderful parents to Sandra, gardening, weekending on Thetis Island, reading good spy novels and spending time with friends and their quite large extended families. Boxing Day was Len's favourite day of the year as he was able to see many nieces and nephews and siblings, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and close family friends. He was a huge fan of the Vancouver Canucks and was excited when his grandson decided to play hockey for the Comox Valley. Len worked for the Chemainus Mill, Farmer Construction, and Doman Industries head office. He was a well-respected member of the community. He was a past President of the Kinsman Club, and Garden Club in Saltair, and he was on the Hospital Board in Chemainus in his earlier years. There are many stories that can be shared about my Dad and his cheeky, sarcastic sense of humour, his loyalty and dedication to work, friends, and family, and his generosity. He was dignified and never complained right to the very end. He took pleasure in simple things and prioritized family above all else. Len will be greatly missed. Live-streamed service will occur at 1100hrs on 21 November, 2020. If COVID was not an issue we would be throwing a big wake at a pub to celebrate Dad's life while drinking beer and telling stories. He would have loved that. For the link and more information on the service please access Dad's obituary through www.telfordtoneffboyd.ca.
Donations may be given in his name to the Chemainus Healthcare Foundation PO Box 462 Chemainus, BC V0R 1K0 or through http://chemainushealthcarefoundation.ca/page-2/
Thank you to the excellent staff of both the Chemainus Healthcare Centre and Glacier View Lodge for the amazing care you provided to my Dad over the last few years.