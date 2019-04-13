Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard William (Len) Anderson. View Sign

ANDERSON, Leonard William (Len) Born July 19, 1934 in Victoria Died April 7, 2019 in Victoria Predeceased by parents, Doris and Bill, sister Pearl Kromm and brother Ralph. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Shirley, daughters, Susan Morriss (Alan), Julie (Rick Wall), Andrea Bradburne (Peter), grandchildren Kyle and Spencer Morriss, Alison, Carly and Curtis Parker. Survived by close family, Wendy Ebert, Steve Anderson and cousin Joan Young and many Anderson, Kromm and Horne relatives. Len was a teacher in Victoria and a sportsman. He played on many soccer, softball and basketball championship teams, and was a basketball referee for 63 years. A Celebration of Len's life will be held at Uplands Golf Course on Wednesday May 15 at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. If so desired, a donation to Cancer Research would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at





ANDERSON, Leonard William (Len) Born July 19, 1934 in Victoria Died April 7, 2019 in Victoria Predeceased by parents, Doris and Bill, sister Pearl Kromm and brother Ralph. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Shirley, daughters, Susan Morriss (Alan), Julie (Rick Wall), Andrea Bradburne (Peter), grandchildren Kyle and Spencer Morriss, Alison, Carly and Curtis Parker. Survived by close family, Wendy Ebert, Steve Anderson and cousin Joan Young and many Anderson, Kromm and Horne relatives. Len was a teacher in Victoria and a sportsman. He played on many soccer, softball and basketball championship teams, and was a basketball referee for 63 years. A Celebration of Len's life will be held at Uplands Golf Course on Wednesday May 15 at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. If so desired, a donation to Cancer Research would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close