ANDERSON, Leonard William (Len) Born July 19, 1934 in Victoria Died April 7, 2019 in Victoria Predeceased by parents, Doris and Bill, sister Pearl Kromm and brother Ralph. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Shirley, daughters, Susan Morriss (Alan), Julie (Rick Wall), Andrea Bradburne (Peter), grandchildren Kyle and Spencer Morriss, Alison, Carly and Curtis Parker. Survived by close family, Wendy Ebert, Steve Anderson and cousin Joan Young and many Anderson, Kromm and Horne relatives. Len was a teacher in Victoria and a sportsman. He played on many soccer, softball and basketball championship teams, and was a basketball referee for 63 years. A Celebration of Len's life will be held at Uplands Golf Course on Wednesday May 15 at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. If so desired, a donation to Cancer Research would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019