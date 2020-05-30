Leonette (Lee) Cooper
COOPER, Leonette (Lee) January 26, 1919 - May 25, 2020 On Monday, May 25 2020, Leonette passed away at the age of 101. She was born in Gravelbourg, Sask., one of fourteen siblings. Lee taught school in Caderre, Sask before she met the love of her life Sid. They had 76 years together, residing in Victoria. She is survived by her son Gary, daughter Carole, 4 granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her husband Sid. Lee loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, boating, gardening, winters as a Snow Bird. She was also a talented knitter and crafter. Lee's family would like to thank staff at Cairnsmore Place and Tanya from Heritage Manor for their loving care this last year. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com




