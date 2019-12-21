Leonora Kathleen Casey, January 10, 1949 - December 17, 2019. Leonora slipped away on her final adventure, surrounded by family. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, she was predeceased by parents Alan and Olive Casey and elder brother Christopher. Calgary was her home for 25 years, and in 2008, she returned to Victoria to reconnect with Stuart Fisher. They had many adventures, boating in the Gulf Islands, a trip to Cuba, and most recently their drive across Canada in their motorhome. Leonora was an avid member of PUGS (Peninsula Ukelele Gang), and in 2018 she walked the Camino de Santiago in Spain.Her parting words: "Farewell to the families that have been such an important part of my life, who have nourished my interests, encouraged my growth and made life stimulating. Remember the good times, the fun, the laughter, and the music." A musical gathering with friends and family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 21, 2019