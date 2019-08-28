KOWALKOWSKY, Leopold (Ed) Passed in peace August 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his cherished wife, Lucie. Proud father of Monika (Gord), Peter (Jacquie), Joan (Dave). Loving Opa to Christina (Patrick), Owen and Jacob. To honour Ed's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded to [email protected]
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019