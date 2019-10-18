Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy (Joe) PARKS. View Sign Obituary

Leroy (Joe) Parks passed away suddenly on October 12th, 2019. Joe is survived by his loving wife Julia, sons Steve (Missy-Dylan, Megan), Tony (Paula- Sophie, Clara) and his sister Leesa Christensen (Byron-Tina). Joe is also survived by his extended family, Peter Grant (Oana- Brady) and Paula Currie (Tom- Mackenzie).







Joe was predeceased by his first wife Teresa (Terry). Joe met and married Terry when they were both teenagers. They lived and raised their children in Esquimalt. After 37 years of marriage, Joe lost Terry to cancer in 1999. Joe considered himself blessed to find love a second time with Julia.







Joe was also predeceased by his sister Leanne Jagert (Fritz-Melanie, Melissa, Brett) and stepson Jimmy Grant (Linda- Haiden,Tolan)







Joe grew up in Calgary but moved west at a very young age. He had a short stint in the Navy and worked briefly for the Coast Guard before he settled into a long and successful career with the DND Fire Department where he retired as Deputy Chief in 1995. "Mr. Parks", "Uncle Joe", "Grampa Joe" will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.







At Joe's request there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Cops for Cancer or the Victoria Chapter of ALS Society of B.C.

