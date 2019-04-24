WILLIAMS, LeRoy Robert February 13, 1950 - April 1, 2019 Victoria lost a wonderful man on April 1, 2019 when LeRoy Robert Williams passed in Victoria BC, surrounded by family and friends. The man, the legend, was well known in the automotive industry and the local sports community. His kindness and generosity was widely recognized throughout Victoria. LeRoy is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Liam and Sean, (their mother Heather) and Stephen Thompson; brothers Bill (Lil), Brian (Ellie), Wayne (Janet) and sister Muriel Overall and many nieces and nephews. Service will be held April 30th, 2019, at 1:30-4:00pm., Eagle Ridge Community Center, 1089 Langford Parkway, Langford, BC. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019