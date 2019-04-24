Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy Robert Williams. View Sign Obituary

WILLIAMS, LeRoy Robert February 13, 1950 - April 1, 2019 Victoria lost a wonderful man on April 1, 2019 when LeRoy Robert Williams passed in Victoria BC, surrounded by family and friends. The man, the legend, was well known in the automotive industry and the local sports community. His kindness and generosity was widely recognized throughout Victoria. LeRoy is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Liam and Sean, (their mother Heather) and Stephen Thompson; brothers Bill (Lil), Brian (Ellie), Wayne (Janet) and sister Muriel Overall and many nieces and nephews. Service will be held April 30th, 2019, at 1:30-4:00pm., Eagle Ridge Community Center, 1089 Langford Parkway, Langford, BC. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.





WILLIAMS, LeRoy Robert February 13, 1950 - April 1, 2019 Victoria lost a wonderful man on April 1, 2019 when LeRoy Robert Williams passed in Victoria BC, surrounded by family and friends. The man, the legend, was well known in the automotive industry and the local sports community. His kindness and generosity was widely recognized throughout Victoria. LeRoy is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Liam and Sean, (their mother Heather) and Stephen Thompson; brothers Bill (Lil), Brian (Ellie), Wayne (Janet) and sister Muriel Overall and many nieces and nephews. Service will be held April 30th, 2019, at 1:30-4:00pm., Eagle Ridge Community Center, 1089 Langford Parkway, Langford, BC. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close