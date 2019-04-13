Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Walter "Roy" Conarroe. View Sign

CONARROE, Leroy "Roy" Walter August 5, 1936 to February 28, 2019 On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Roy Conarroe passed away peacefully in Hospice in Comox, BC with family by his side, at the age of 82. Roy was born in Kelowna, BC to Ernest and Edna Conarroe and moved to Victoria as a child where he spent the majority of his life and met his wife Joy Webster. Roy and Joy were married in Victoria in September 1956 and they enjoyed 50 years together, raising 6 children: Debbie (Larry), Wayne (Martine), Suzanne (Peter), Kevin (Heidi), Sherri (Doug) and Sandy (Greg). They then moved to the Comox Valley in 1988. Roy was predeceased by his wife Joy in November 2006 and was remarried in January 2009 to Germaine Lepine in Courtenay. Roy lovingly leaves the legacy of 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Ernest Conarroe as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. Roy is most fondly remembered from his days as a drywaller, his time as owner of Brownies Fried Chicken in Colwood, as a maintenance worker at North Island College, and as the sheep and donkey farmer at Point Holmes in Comox. Roy always had a friendly smile and joke to share and will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring on May 11th, 2019 at Courtenay Fellowship Baptist Church, at 1pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your local church.







CONARROE, Leroy "Roy" Walter August 5, 1936 to February 28, 2019 On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Roy Conarroe passed away peacefully in Hospice in Comox, BC with family by his side, at the age of 82. Roy was born in Kelowna, BC to Ernest and Edna Conarroe and moved to Victoria as a child where he spent the majority of his life and met his wife Joy Webster. Roy and Joy were married in Victoria in September 1956 and they enjoyed 50 years together, raising 6 children: Debbie (Larry), Wayne (Martine), Suzanne (Peter), Kevin (Heidi), Sherri (Doug) and Sandy (Greg). They then moved to the Comox Valley in 1988. Roy was predeceased by his wife Joy in November 2006 and was remarried in January 2009 to Germaine Lepine in Courtenay. Roy lovingly leaves the legacy of 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Ernest Conarroe as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. Roy is most fondly remembered from his days as a drywaller, his time as owner of Brownies Fried Chicken in Colwood, as a maintenance worker at North Island College, and as the sheep and donkey farmer at Point Holmes in Comox. Roy always had a friendly smile and joke to share and will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring on May 11th, 2019 at Courtenay Fellowship Baptist Church, at 1pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your local church. Funeral Home Piercy's-Mt. Washington Funeral Home

440 England Ave

Courtenay , BC V9N2N1

(250) 334-4464 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close