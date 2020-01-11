KEITH, Les 1929 - 2020 Les passed away quietly in Sidney, BC in January. After an active career at York University, he and his wife retired to the Sidney area. For many years he was a member of the Aloha group of outrigger paddlers in Victoria. He so enjoyed the sport and the comradery. Les is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Linda, and grandsons Kai and Leo. Cremation has taken place so that Les can be with his family. The family requests that any donations be made to the Stephen Lewis Foundation: www.stephenlewisfoundation.org/ways-to-give Messages of condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020