BUTTERFIELD-SOLUNAC, Lesley Ann Born in Edmonton, Alberta; passed away from a Pulmonary Embolism in hospital, on February 17, 2019; in Victoria, BC. Lesley Ann was a kind heart, and a radiant soul. Rarely does one person touch the lives of so many, leaving enduring friendships and fond memories. Lesley gave selflessly, comforted ceaselessly, smiled continually, and loved boundlessly. Volunteering herself tirelessly, while contributing immeasurably to groups such as Magic Wand and HeroWork, she bequeaths a legacy of care and compassion. Lesley leaves behind her loving family, parents Colin and Liz Butterfield, her sister Jennifer Butterfield, and her husband Alex Solunac. She will be greatly missed by her more distant family members in Ontario, the U.K. and France; and the many friends, colleagues, associates and acquaintances whose lives she graced. Please join us to mark her Celebration of Life with a light lunch, Sunday, March 17, 2019, 1:00-5:00 PM at The Chief and Petty Officer's Mess, 1575 Lyall St., Esquimalt, Victoria, BC. The family respectfully request donations be made to a charity of your choice, in Lesley's memory.





