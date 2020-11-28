CRASSWELLER, Lesley (nee Stutely) 1931 - 2020 Lesley was born in Brighton, England where she grew up during the war years. At age 14, she and twin brother Keith left school to work. In 1948, they came to Canada with their parents and siblings. She worked at the Tribune Newspaper as an assistant country editor, then in 1951 as an assistant United Church Minister in Red Lake, Ontario. In 1960, she fulfilled her dream and became a staff member at North Winnipeg Inner City Church. There, Lesley and Ken met, worked and married in 1960. Following her vow, "Wherever thou goest, I will go", Lesley and Ken became a team, working and parenting together in most provinces and the Arctic. Together they met many who are still friends today, many welcomed Lesley into their choirs. During those years, Lesley was successful as a School Special Needs Teacher's Assistant and as a church CGIT (girl's group) mentor. She also continued authoring as an informed and gifted writer. Lesley is predeceased by her parents Stan and Dorothy Stutely; sisters Jean and Barbara; twin brother Keith; and daughter Marnie. She is survived by her husband Rev. Ken Crassweller; their sons Andrew and Mark and their families; nieces Erica and Rosemary as well as nephews and cousins. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, care workers and support staff at (Rivera) James Bay Care Centre for their empathetic devotion and caring for Lesley during her dementia journey. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com