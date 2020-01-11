Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lesley Mary Gibbs. View Sign Obituary

GIBBS, Lesley Mary December 1932 to January 2020 Went, reluctant, into that good night January 1st in Victoria, B.C. Born in the Weald of Kent, Lesley was a country girl who grew to be an exceptional lady. She was blessed with the gift of curiosity and the wit to feed it. She married two writers, Jack who took her to Spain to write his novel, then to Canada where she joined hands with Phil and went around the world. Sharing their passion for good writing good music, good food. Lesley was vivacious, sensuous and feisty. Loved the warmth and company of old friends. Was an excellent cook, admired a well-crafted martini (Beefeaters, very dry, twist of lemon) and never turned her back on a challenge. She won awards as an actor, hiked the West Coast Trail, drove for a year with Phil and daughter Denbigh through Europe and North Africa, scuba-dived deep in the Bahamas, freightered to New Zealand, tangoed to Buenos Aires. Was a tad Welsh, spoke good French, adored the dancing of Astaire and Fosse and barely worth mentioning, absolutely forbade pyjamas. A few of her favourite things ... laughter, an armful of Siamese cat purring, days at sea, discovering London and Paris as a very young woman, Joni Mitchell's music, ditto Charles Aznavour, reading/rereading Dickens, Austen, Lessing, Munro, Rankin, Dylan Thomas - the list is long, time grows short ... Lesley was the loving mother of Denbigh and her husband Skip, beloved Nana to grand-children Alison and Jack and Phil's partner in love and life for 55 extraordinary years. Thankyou, my Piu, You completed me, I completed you. There will be no ceremony. A sendoff for family and friends is planned. Grateful thanks to the medical and especially the nursing staff at Victoria General Hospital for their care and caring. A donation in Lesley's name to the Greater Victoria Public Library System, the BC SPCA or your chosen charity is appreciated.





