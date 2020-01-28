Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie-Ann (Taggart) Corradini. View Sign Obituary

LA



Short and sweet just like you......



We are sorry to announce the passing of our dear sweet sister, our dear sweet friend.



LA was born in Ontario but grew up in Victoria. In her late teens she was drawn back to the big city and settled in Toronto where she pursued a career in the legal field. LA was also an educator, and a volunteer, spending countless hours helping those in need, those less fortunate. LA returned to Victoria several years ago where she continued working for various law firms and volunteering in the community. A generous heart and a generous soul.



LA loved to dance whether it was with a partner on the dance floor or as she was dancing down the street on her way to work or to help others. LA simply loved to have fun and for her that included dancing. LA was also an avid golfer and recently started playing pickleball, a sport she caught on to quickly and was soon planning the rest of her day around when she could get a game in.



If you knew LA you knew her laugh, well, her giggle. LA was always quick to laugh and had a smile and twinkle in her eye, (a silliness) that brightened every day.



We were so very blessed for the time we had, we will cherish the memory of your laughter, your smile, your love. You have earned your wings my friend. May God's grace and peace follow you always as you dance your way through heaven. Forever in our hearts my Bella



In lieu of flowers LA would be honoured to have donations in her memory to your favorite charity. Our place in Victoria was one of hers.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 28, 2020

