BACKHOUSE, Leslie (nee Jiggens) Born on March 15, 1928 in Crayford, England, Leslie passed peacefully at home in Victoria, BC on March 31, 2019. Together again at last with her husband Timothy Backhouse, predeceased in 1991, Leslie leaves her children, Alison (Bob), Claire (Doug) and David; sisters in England, Susan (Richard) and Didda and their respective families and sister-in-law, Toni as well as a large extended family that includes 5 grandchildren, Henry (Mel), Jessica (Justin), Megan, Jaime (Tanzil) and Kieran (Kelsey); 3 step-grandchildren, Cindy, KC, and Bobby; 11 great and great-great-grandchildren, most recently William, Theo and Weston, who have been the light of her life the last few years and months. She will be missed by many other relatives and friends in both Canada and England. We will all miss her gentle but firm guidance and the kindness and generosity she showed to all. She lived life beautifully, with a wonderful combination of grace and a little mischief, not to mention a "never surrender" attitude. Mum's homes and gardens brought her great joy, especially when shared with family and friends. A profound thank you to Dr Luckhurst, to Lydia and to all the nurses at community health and palliative care for all your kindness and care. We invite family and friends to celebrate her, at her home this Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charities of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







#1 - 1315 Cook Street

Victoria , BC V8V 4A3

(250) 385-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019

