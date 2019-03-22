Leslie Charles Tom

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Charles Tom.

TOM, Leslie Charles September 29, 1977 (Sidney, BC) March 20, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Les is survived and will be missed by his spouse Helena; children Coartney (Michael), Chad (Georgina), Raven (Nukie), Aleka, Lance; grandchildren Evaleen, Wayne, Marianne; parents Willy Swan and Cheryl Tom; siblings Barbara (Dom), Joseph (Jolisa), Cecelia; along with many other relatives and friends. With a profound knowledge and understanding of his culture, being a hard worker and very organized, Les made many deep friendships and leaves many wonderful memories of his love of family, friends, sports & his humour. Both the Prayers 7pm Saturday, March 23 and the Funeral 9:30am Sunday, March 24, 2019 will be held at Pauquachin Hall.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.