TOM, Leslie Charles September 29, 1977 (Sidney, BC) March 20, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Les is survived and will be missed by his spouse Helena; children Coartney (Michael), Chad (Georgina), Raven (Nukie), Aleka, Lance; grandchildren Evaleen, Wayne, Marianne; parents Willy Swan and Cheryl Tom; siblings Barbara (Dom), Joseph (Jolisa), Cecelia; along with many other relatives and friends. With a profound knowledge and understanding of his culture, being a hard worker and very organized, Les made many deep friendships and leaves many wonderful memories of his love of family, friends, sports & his humour. Both the Prayers 7pm Saturday, March 23 and the Funeral 9:30am Sunday, March 24, 2019 will be held at Pauquachin Hall.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Charles Tom.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019