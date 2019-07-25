Born in Nanaimo, B.C. to his parents, George Thomas Baird and Edith Baird (nee Jardine), both deceased, Mr. Baird is survived by his wife Leona Baird, his two sons, Ian and Neil Baird, and his four grandsons, Austin, Ryan, Benjamin and Khen. He always did what he could to help his family. Mr. Baird was a manager at the Bank of Montreal for 20 years, before becoming an investment lender. He co-owned Frisco's Pub in Nanaimo and Buffy's Pub in Sooke. A service will be held at Centennial United Church, 612 David St. @ Gorge Rd. at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019. For more information call Ian Baird 608-960-0639.

