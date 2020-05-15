BRICE, Leslie Henry Leslie Henry Brice passed away peacefully with his 2 children by his side on May 7, 2020 in Victoria, BC. He was born on December 13, 1940 in Wadena, SK to Jack and Audrey Brice. Les is survived by his children Noelle (Chris) Fraser and Brent (Andrea) Brice and grandchildren Lauren and Jaime Fraser and Billy Brice and his sister Beverly (George) Carlson. He was predeceased by his brother George (Sue) Brice. Whitey will be fondly remembered as a prolific local athlete excelling in baseball, curling, basketball and lacrosse all through school and as a young adult. Highlights included winning high school championships in curling and basketball with Vic High, winning the National Firefighters Curling Championship in 1973 and being inducted into the Victoria Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Victoria Centennials baseball team that represented Canada at the 1970 World Championships and Pan-Am Games in Columbia. He cofounded and was president of the Playland Curling Club in Victoria for many years. Les spent 32 years serving his community with the Oak Bay Fire Department retiring in 1997 as Assistant Chief. In retirement Les enjoyed golfing at Cordova Bay among other local courses, woodworking and watching sports from his beloved lazy boy recliner with a cold one in hand. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation. A special thank you to the staff at Mt. Tolmie Hospital for their wonderful care of Les during his final years. For those wishing to pay their respects now, condolences can be offered online at www.mccallgardens.com and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once larger gatherings are feasible.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 15 to May 17, 2020.