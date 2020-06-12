Leslie Howard Johnson
JOHNSON, Leslie Howard Les passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Les was born on April 25, 1926 in Vancouver, BC. He was predeceased by his wife Lillian. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Olive Sutton, nieces Linda (Henry) Noble, Diane (Tom) Zettel his nephews Dave Sutton all from Ontario and Dan Sutton of Calgary and as well Les will be sadly missed by his many friends and neighbors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
