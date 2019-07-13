Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Joyce. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

LESLIE, Joyce April 13, 1934 - July 7, 2019 Peacefully at the Red River Place Nursing Home, Joyce passed away on the evening of July 7th. Joyce was predeceased by her loving husband, John Leslie, her brother Dennis, and grandson, Steven. Left to cherish memories of Joyce are her daughters Kim (Jules) and Cindy (Brock); stepchildren Don and Donna; grandchildren Ande (Kelly), Lindsey (Chris), Jessie, Eric and Dawson; great-granddaughter: Chloe; brother James; nephew Jamie (Lisa) and great-nephew Jameson; sisters-in-law Cathy and Patryk. Mom will be lovingly remembered for her amazing quick wit and laughter, her love of cooking and baking, as well as her wonderful sewing, knitting and quilting skills. Mom loved to entertain and always made people feel welcome. Special thank you to the staff of Red River Place for keeping Mom comfortable in her final months. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in Victoria, BC on September 6th at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Dr., at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, Keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever.





