Leslie M. (Pereira) (McHugh) WAGNER (December 20, 1953 - February 19, 2020)
Leslie Margaret Wagner (McHugh) (nee Pereira) on February 19, 2020 after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Leslie chose her time to take her leave and did so, lovingly surrounded by family and a few close friends. Predeceased by her parents Ann and Kenneth, she is survived by her husband Richard, siblings Melanie (Gavin), Keith (Amanda), nephews Jason Smith (Erin), Jacob and Malcolm Pereira and great niece Raven Smith, half-siblings, cousins here and abroad. No funeral by request; a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at:
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
