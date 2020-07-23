1/1
Lester Zevit
1939 - 2020
With sadness we share the death of Lester Sherwin Zevit of Saanichton, British Columbia, age 81. Lester died early Monday morning, July 20, 2020 at the Saanichton Peninsula Respite Care facility. Lester was born to Rose and Aaron Zevit in Winnipeg, Manitoba August 13, 1939, married Sheila Jacobson, October 12th, 1958. They lived in Toronto, Sydney (AUS), and Calgary before moving to Victoria in 1993. Les leaves behind his wife, Sheila of Saanichton, son Shawn and daughter-in-law Simcha both rabbis in Philadelphia, PA, and daughter Pamela a biodiversity environmental professional in Coquitlam, BC.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
