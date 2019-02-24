Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis A. Neff. View Sign

Born in Metchosin, Lew lived and left his great life here. Husband to his loving wife Shar, children: Rick (Diane), Tina and Debbie (Gordon). Seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sister Doreen Richard and step children Laurel and Janice (Steven).



Lewis worked at the Chemainus sawmill before joining the Merchant Navy 1944 - 1949. He then worked at Esquimalt dockyard and Rocky Point ammunition dump for 25 years. Lew owned and operated Metchosin Forest Products until fire destroyed his livelihood in 2007. This brought on retirement where he enjoyed his hobby of antique cars and travelled extensively with Shar in their Model T. He was a commercial fisherman, hunter and collector of everything! His log home was his pride and joy which he built by hand and finished in 1998 and contends that there is "still work to be done!"



He was an honest, fun-loving, trustworthy husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who entered his life. Founder of the Sagittarius birthday party which started in the late 60's at Luxton Hall and ended on his 91st birthday at his home. Lew loved people and parties and always had a whiskey for anyone who entered his home. He is now with many good friends who left before him.



Service March 11th @ 1:00 pm, Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 91, Station Rd.

