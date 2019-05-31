Dallimore, Lewis Brian (Nov. 1940 - May 27, 2019)



We are sad to announce the death of Brian at Aberdeen Hospital, Victoria, B.C. Brian is predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Lewis Dallimore. He is survived by his brother Robert Dallimore (Antoinette) of Sidney, B.C. and his sister Marilyn Hewer (Leigh) of Coldstream, B.C. Also nieces Stephanie Yamaoka (Curtis), Marissa Roell (David), nephew Jordan Hewer (Danica), 3 great-nieces, 1 great-nephew, several aunts and numerous cousins.



Having faced medical adversity most of his life, it is surprising Brian kept his quirky sense of humour and always enjoyed a good "pun". In fact when telling a joke he would often start laughing before he even got to the punchline. He loved L.P. records and this passion resulted in an extensive collection (especially Jim Reeves.) We will always remember Brian for his fondness of Pepsi Cola, such a small pleasure in his life.



The family would like to thank the caregivers over the years who positively impacted Brian's care.



Our hope is he has found peace. No service by request.

