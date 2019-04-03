MOGG, Lexi It is with great sadness that the family of Lexi Mogg announce her passing at the age of 95. Lexi loved to sing, garden, read and travel. She brought smiles and beauty everywhere she went. She will be remembered by those she leaves behind, her three siblings, four children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren and many loving friends/family. Memories and photos can be viewed or shared at www.evergreencremationcenter.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019