YOUNG, Lila 1922 - 2019 Lila Young, passed away peacefully on 5 April 2019 in Kelowna, BC. Lila grew up on the Saskatchewan family farm, the eldest of six children. In 2006 she self-published, "As Time Goes Bye," both a happy and tragic memoir of the first sixteen years of her amazing life. A force of nature, Lila worked as a WWII radio operator, opened an art store, earned a degree in Fine Arts and hosted several of her own art exhibitions. From Haida Gwaii to Helsinki, she made scores of friends and touched many hearts. But family was her greatest joy of all. Predeceased by husband, Ted and son, Evan, Lila will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Brenda (Philip), daughter-in-law, Barb (Evan), grandchildren Sean (Alyssa), Chelsea (Gilito), Westley, Tristan and Myles, her cherished great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the attentive and caring staff at Glenmore Lodge who helped Lila enjoy her declining years in grace, comfort and love. A memorial service will be held in Lila's honour at a future date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting





YOUNG, Lila 1922 - 2019 Lila Young, passed away peacefully on 5 April 2019 in Kelowna, BC. Lila grew up on the Saskatchewan family farm, the eldest of six children. In 2006 she self-published, "As Time Goes Bye," both a happy and tragic memoir of the first sixteen years of her amazing life. A force of nature, Lila worked as a WWII radio operator, opened an art store, earned a degree in Fine Arts and hosted several of her own art exhibitions. From Haida Gwaii to Helsinki, she made scores of friends and touched many hearts. But family was her greatest joy of all. Predeceased by husband, Ted and son, Evan, Lila will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Brenda (Philip), daughter-in-law, Barb (Evan), grandchildren Sean (Alyssa), Chelsea (Gilito), Westley, Tristan and Myles, her cherished great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the attentive and caring staff at Glenmore Lodge who helped Lila enjoy her declining years in grace, comfort and love. A memorial service will be held in Lila's honour at a future date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

