FRASER, Lilian Lilian Fraser (nee Brown) passed away at Victoria General Hospital, November 27, 2020 after a brief illness. She is predeceased by Stuart, her husband of 61 years and her brother Denis Brown (Joan) both in 2018. She is survived and lovingly missed by her three sons; Ian (Barb), Colin (Crystal), Bradley (Jacquie), as well as her grandchildren Hunter (Catie), Adrienne and William. Born in Ystradfellte, Wales in 1934 Lilian grew up in the Welsh countryside. Immigrating to Canada with her parents in 1953 she found herself in Cinema, BC where she met and later married Stuart in 1957. Mum and Dad owned and operated Cinema Service, a gas station, post office, coffee-shop, general store and theatre all in one. Lilian obtained her teaching certificate at Victoria's Normal School (now Camosun College) and started her career in a one-room school house, stoking a pot-bellied stove and teaching grades 1 to 8. Lilian and Stuart moved to Quesnel and started their family and later moved to Victoria in 1967. Lilian obtained her Bachelor of Education from UVic and taught in both public and private school systems for 20+ years, retiring from Monterey Elementary in 1990. In retirement, Mum and Dad travelled in their motorhome around North America, as well as the UK and Europe. They also enjoyed cruises to Alaska and a trip to Maui. Lilian was an avid Scrabble player, baker extraordinaire and volunteer; giving over 10 years of service to the Global Village Store. Mum was teased for years for accidentally doing a very long and loud "burn-out" while driving the family van (in reverse) out of the driveway and across the street. The lights of her life were her three grandchildren. A trip to Grandma's house was filled with artistic fun and games, baked goods and trips around town. In recent years, as life became more challenging, she moved to Amica on the Gorge. The family would like to thank the staff at Amica for caring for Lilian for the past 18 months. Lilian will also be missed by her extended family, friends, fellow volunteers and her neighbours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Society www.alzheimer.ca/en
