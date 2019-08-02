EMERY, Lillian Ann Ann passed away on July 24, 2019 at Oak Bay Lodge. She was born in Victoria on August 17, 1932. She is survived by her sisters, Carol Kemeny, Victoria Emery and her niece, Yvonne Kemeny (Michael). She was predeceased by her sister Rosemary Emery. Ann was born in Victoria and moved to California as a young adult where she spent a large part of her life. She was a passionate crusader for the rescue and caring of animals. She returned to Victoria in the early 1990s. We would like to thank all the staff at Oak Bay Lodge for their care over the past few years. There will be no service by request. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or SPCA.





