WARREN, Lillian Bernice December 28, 1919 - April 3, 2020 Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at the Gorge Road Hospital Long Care Unit on April 3, 2020 at the age of 100 years. A resident of Victoria since 1972, Lillian was born in Lily Bay, Manitoba to Frank and Selena Lundy and married Victor Warren on July 16, 1941. Kind, gracious and selfless, Lillian was loved by all who knew her. Lillian was the youngest sister to Marjorie, Robert, Della and Oliver. Mother to Gwen, Dennis, Shirlee, Ken, Alan and Kym. Lillian was also a Grandma to seven and Great-Grandma to seven more. Lillian was laid to rest beside her husband Victor on April 9, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will follow when circumstances permit. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020