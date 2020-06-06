It is with great sadness that the family of Lillian Dorothy Clarke (nee Bethell) announces her passing on May 27, 2020 at the grand age of 104 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband Bill and daughter Lydia. She is survived by daughter Sharon (Rodney) Christianson, son-in-law Reg Dargatz, son Leigh (Lynda) Clarke and daughter Noreen (Arden) Schmidt. She will be lovingly missed by all her grandchildren, and large extended family and friends. Lillian was born on February 5, 1916 in Victoria, BC to James and Harriet Bethell. She met husband Bill in Victoria and they married September 24, 1938. They lived on the Island for 10 years and then moved to the Lower Mainland eventually making Abbotsford their home. Mom's last few years were spent in Valhaven Care Home and the family would like to thank the wonderful staff for the great care they gave to our Mom.



