STRACHAN, Lillian Evelyn PhD April 18, 1934 - June 27, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lillian Evelyn Strachan in Nanaimo, B.C., with her children and their spouses at her side, after a brief and unexpected illness. Lillian, the second of two children, was born in Radway, Alberta. She grew up in Abee and then Edmonton before moving to the tri-cities area of Washington state and then Victoria. In Victoria she met her future husband Jack and they were married for 66 years before his death in February of this year. Upon marrying they immediately started a family. When the children were school age she returned to university to complete her teaching degree. After teaching for a number of years on both coasts of Canada she returned to university completing her masters degree in Victoria and her doctorate at the University of Washington in Seattle. Retirement allowed her to spend time at the family home on Lake Cowichan and in Mesa, Arizona, where she was a snowbird for 25 years. Eventually she and her husband purchased a home in Nanaimo in 2005. Lillian is predeceased by her husband Jack and her only brother Wally. She is survived by her two children, Rob (Vicki) Strachan and Laurel (Stu) Taylor, 6 grandchildren; Caryn (Stu), Sarah (Marty), Lauren (Allen), Jared (Valerie), Kyla (Liam) and Luke, 8 great-grandchildren; Reece, Perrin, Jensen, Carys, Bennett, Shayden, Sophie and Malcolm and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear lifelong cousin Jo Carlson. Lillian was a quiet person. She would say that you learned best by listening! She spent the last 5 years taking special care of her ailing husband. Family was important to her and she really enjoyed hosting or being part of family gatherings, wherever they might be held. She loved all types of games. The daily crossword, word jumble, Sudoku, scrabble, bridge, any card game you name, she loved it. Her Nanaimo bridge groups were special and we would like to acknowledge the support they provided her after the death of her husband and her recent short illness. She was also a real crafter who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and reupholstering. She also wielded a mean shovel when doing the cement mixing at the property at Youbou. Gardening provided a relaxing experience for her. It was perhaps her Prairie roots that motivated her to put in a vegetable garden every year and then make preserves at the end of the season. She was a real tennis fan and player especially during the winters in Arizona. We would like to commend the culture of caring in the Nanaimo hospital health care staff. It is second to none! Special thanks to Dr. Ontko for his compassion and love in our mother's final moments. Our mother was unique and we will miss her dearly! A celebration of life tea will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at 4921 Hartwig Crescent, Nanaimo on Saturday, August 31. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019

