BATE, Lillian Hazel October 27, 1924 - July 9, 2020 A Hummingbird Stilled A Raven Wept A Blossom Fell And Her Spirit was Freed Lillian was born in the small Village of Ridgedale, Saskatchewan, first child of Ludvik and Annie Nohr, recent immigrants from Bodo Norway. To the call of the ocean, the family moved to British Columbia, first to Mission and later to Prince Rupert. In Prince Rupert she met and married young Herb Bate of Victoria Fastball fame. They were married for 67 years before his passing in 2010, having 4 children, Marilynn (Danny), Kenny (Gail), Suzanne (Keith) and Ricky (Tracy). Today Nana leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren: Scott (Sandi) -Samara, Saisha, Sela; Ryan - Alejandro, Esteban, Daniel, Adrian, Marianne; Paul; Michelle -Brayden; Sean - Charlie, Ellie; Mark (Katy) - Owen, Mara; Kerry (Mike) - Calvin, Grayson; Tara (Mark) - Kevin (deceased 2005), Ryan, Joey; Tina (Rob) - Mathew, Maxim; Jason (Pam) - Katelynn, Hailey; Jennifer - Isabella, Angelina; Kyle; Stephanie The legacy she left was Love. There was no false modesty or ego. There was only LOVE and she always radiated that. Her greatest strength is that she knew exactly who she was. She joked about not being a brilliant legal mind or even a Granny who was first to sit and knit on the moon. But she proudly proclaimed she had spent her whole life making a home with an open door that said WELCOME. She truly believed that Families are what make this world go around. Through the eyes of her loving family: Nana just gets it!! Where people are concerned, she understands everyone, no matter how young no matter how old. It is said you can pick your friends but not your family - Nana would be everyone's pick. It's all about love. She is the most amazing person I have ever been blessed with in my life. So sweet and kind and caring. Full of life and selflessness. Truly courageous and uncomplaining. Beautiful, smart and intuitive. Always with a smile. She was my "Mum" in law for many years. We had wonderful discussions on many topics. She was always up to date on what was going on in the world. Always loving and non judgmental. Nana was beautiful from the inside out. Loving, caring and witty. Humble and kind, giving us unconditional love. She had a heart of gold and always gave us so much joy. She created loving, lifelong memories for all of us. She was an exceptional example of what family means. I miss her dearly and I will always think of her when I see a hummingbird. She was an angel on earth and now she will be an angel watching us from above. She was such a great person, always smiling and laughing. When I was a kid it was strange to me that she was always so positive and smiling, but as I grew older, I understood that sharing a smile doesn't cost anything and it can mean everything to someone else. Today I like to think that the reason I look for the positive aspects of each situation, is because Nana Bate did also. She was the coolest person ever and an amazing role model for old and young. Tim Horton's may lose their market share but they will always love her. As her children we adored her. She made us feel loved and encouraged our dreams no matter how foolish they sometimes were. She never gave up on us. She was the penultimate friend and confidant. Words can never express how much we will miss her. To the very end she always tried to protect us. Thank you so much Mom, for leaving us quietly and with such dignity. Lillian was predeceased in death by her three brothers, Alec, Melvin and Larry Nohr, her brother-in-law Cliff Bate, her beloved nephew Alan Nohr, niece Donna Strawson and great-grandson Kevin. She is survived by sisters-in-law Doreen Nohr and Helen Bate plus nieces and nephews Jimmy, Larry, Terry, Gary, Ray and Gail Nohr, Velva Gardener, Patty Beasley and Bobby Bate and all their extended families. A heartfelt thanks goes out to Keith and Suzanne who, in the past 10 years have tirelessly cared for Mom in so many ways, from keeping her pantry supplied, chauffeuring her to shopping and appointments, and visiting her daily. All of this was key for Mom to be able to remain happily in her little house by the lake till the end. Thank you so much from all of us. Due to the restrictions of Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.







