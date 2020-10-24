1/1
Lillian Lois (Caldwell) Shold
SHOLD, Lillian Lois (nee Caldwell) September 20, 1929 - October 18, 2020 Lois passed peacefully in her 92nd year. We can only imagine the reunion as she meets her husband Archie and her Caldwell siblings in heaven. She is survived by her sons Clayton (Carla), Murray (Janet) and daughter, Aimee (Gary) and her grandchildren, of whom she was immensely proud, Kyle, Taylor, Carson, Kelly, Andrew, Keegan, Aimee, and great-grandchild Jaxon. Lois was born in Cranbrook, BC to Harry Jesse Caldwell and Lilian Mary Isabel Caldwell. She survived all of her siblings, Helen, Jack, Harry (Bud), and Margaret (Peggy). She often said "I was born in the depression, and even though we were very poor I never ever felt poor". This might explain going through life with grace, appreciating the simple things, especially her family. An elementary teacher for over thirty years in Victoria, she touched many lives. With her hair grey at 30 (twins can do that to you), many of her students thought she was much older than she was. She would often bump into previous students who were surprised she was still alive, and that was forty years ago! After retiring, Archie and Lois enjoyed traveling (especially England and Ireland), cruising, and heading south to their winter getaway in California. They did this for many years. Lois' faith was always very important to her. She was an active member of Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church for many years. She spoke often of her special friends from church. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Keith and the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their outstanding care and support. Due to current circumstances, a family only service is planned, where Lois will be laid to rest next to Archie. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
