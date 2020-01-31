Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Maude (SKANES) RENDELL. View Sign Obituary

Proud Newfoundlander, nurse (RN), (BN) stewardess, loving wife, mother, grandmother. Passed away suddenly and peacefully in her ninety-first year. Born on Bell Island, Newfoundland, to Beatrice (Hunt) and Joe Skanes, she followed her various and wonderful dreams in a life of excitement, generosity and service. Married Capt. W.B. (Bill) Rendell in 1953, children Brian Walter and Heather Dorothy Skanes arrived soon after. Once kids were in school mom returned to nursing, earned her BN, and taught nursing. As a grandmother she formed strong and loving bonds with Liam, Emily, James and Mark, all of whom adored their Nanny. She was loving, compassionate and generous, with a sharp mind and wonderful sense of humour. Predeceased by her husband Bill, her parents and brothers Ned, Gord, George and Revlyn. Mourned deeply by her children, their spouses Bill and Nicky, her grandchildren and by a large circle of relatives and friends. Service and reception at St. Andrew's Anglican church, Sidney on March 28 at 2 pm. Newfoundland celebration of life will be on Bell Island, time to be announced. Please send condolences to firstmemorialsaanich.com . In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice or St. Cyprian's Church, Bell Island, NL would be appreciated. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Bayshore Home Health, and Dr. Paul Keith. Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 31, 2020

