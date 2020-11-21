McCARTHY, Lillian (nee Houston) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lillian McCarthy (nee Houston), 83 years old, on October 30, 2020. Lillian was born and raised in Victoria, B.C., where she spent the early part of her life creating many happy memories with family and friends. Lillian attended and graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1958 and worked as a nurse until her marriage to Richard McCarthy in 1960. The family moved to Tsawwassen in the mid-sixties, where Lillian was a devoted wife, a loving mother to her four children, and, an active volunteer in the community. When her children were older, Lillian returned to work at Kinsmen Care Centre until her retirement. She loved being a nurse and had a special affinity for the seniors she cared for. A fantastic baker, Lillian leaves a legacy of many family favourite recipes. She particularly enjoyed "afternoon" tea with her dear friends. An avid reader and a lifelong learner, Lillian read multiple newspapers daily and would clip out numerous articles on every possible subject to give to, or discuss with, anyone she thought might have an interest. Lillian had a quiet deep faith and was gentle, patient and kind. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and nurse. She will be deeply missed. Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Richard, and brother Jack (Sally). She leaves behind her children: Julia, Katy (Andy), David (Nadine), Timothy (Deanna). grandchildren: Rick, Mike (Brittany), Jessica (Chris), Sara (Chris), Rebecca, Brooke and Max. Kyle and Justine and their mother Sonja. great-grandchildren: Sydney, Cody, Cameron and Ethan. Also many cousins on the Island. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at West Shore Laylum Care home for their outstanding and compassionate care of Lillian. A memorial service and celebration of Lillian's life will be held in the spring. For those that wish to, donations to Delta Hospital in Lillian's name gratefully accepted. Online condolences can be left at www.deltafuneral.ca
