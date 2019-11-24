Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Nelson. View Sign Obituary

NELSON, Lillian (Meyer) Leaving a legacy of love, on November 1, 2019, a month after her 93rd birthday, Lillian Nelson (Meyer) slipped away into the waiting arms of loved ones who predeceased her. Her devoted husband of 9 years and dear friend for 62 years, Bob Nelson died shortly before her on September 20, 2019 after a sudden illness. Lillian never recovered from his loss. In death, Lillian is reunited with her beloved Bob, father Albert, mother Lydia, and step-mother Olga; sons Ron and Don as well as Don's wife Brenda; sisters Agnes and Hertha; brother John; and her lifelong best friend, Margo. Lillian's life was not without its hardships and heartbreaks, but it was also full of love, laughter, and music. She was a caring mother to Ron (Laura), Don (Brenda), Bob (Lisa), Bill (Adele), Scott (Alice) and Melody (Andrew); a loving grandma to Cliff (Dee Dee), Christopher (Stacey), Brian (Quyen), Jennifer (Clayton), Damon, Brooke (Tim ), Ashley (Chris), Jason, Amanda (Dan), Luke (Helene), and Emma. She delighted in being "GG" to 14 precious great-grandchildren. Also surviving her is her sister Evelyn, brother Dave, and the families of all her siblings. Bob's loss was deeply felt by all who knew him, and he is dearly missed. He is survived by his three children, Sandra, Bobby, Heather, and their families. Family was everything to Lillian, including the "Mac-Gentry's" and the many life-long friends of her children that she 'adopted' into the family. Her passing leaves a void in many lives, along with the gratitude of everyone who got to share in her wonderfully long and adventurous life.





